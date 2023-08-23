Pundit Alan Brazil says he’s still unsure about Arsenal’s new signing Kai Havertz and doesn’t know where he performs best.

Brazil was talking on talkSPORT this morning and said he still doesn’t know what Havertz’s best position is.

Photo by Jacques Feeney/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

Brazil said: “Do you know who I’m not sure of? I’m still not sure about Havertz.

“I swear I don’t know where his best position is.”

Brazil’s latest comments may surprise some Arsenal fans given Havertz’s performance against Crystal Palace.

The 24-year-old looked to perform several roles well for the side during the game and adapted to the challenging circumstances.

Although some pundits remain unconvinced, it seems Mikel Arteta is clearly pleased with his new signing.

It felt particularly pertinent that Havertz was almost the only attacker that Mikel Arteta decided not to sacrifice in the way of defenders.

Takehiro Tomiyasu’s red card left Arsenal in trouble but Arteta decided to keep Havertz on until the final whistle.

And whilst Brazil’s comments on Havertz best position might hold some value, that’s certainly not seen as an issue at Arsenal.

Havertz’s versatility looks to be a key reason why Mikel Arteta pushed for a move.

When you look at Arsenal’s three major signings this summer: Havertz, Jurrien Timber and Declan Rice – all three offer so many options.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Although now injured, Jurrien Timber could be deployed in all positions across the back line.

Similarly, Declan Rice has spoken about all of the positions that he has discussed with Arteta since arriving.

It would seem that Mikel Arteta wants this tactical flexibility in his squad, he would want opponents being unsure of Havertz’s role.

It’s probably incorrect to say that Kai Havertz has a free role – he has too much structural responsibility.

But Havertz seemingly does have the licence to time his movements and arrivals to his own judgement.

Brazil’s comments about Havertz do seem to reflect a lot of public opinion right now, but that is probably sitting just fine with Mikel Arteta.