Arsenal have been linked with a shock move to sign Kylian Mbappe next year, and Ray Parlour believes Thierry Henry could help convince his compatriot to make the move.

The Gunners mean business in this window so far. They’ve already signed Kai Havertz and announced Reiss Nelson’s new contract, while deals for Declan Rice and Jurrien Timber and the announcement of William Saliba’s new deal are said to be on the way.

Arsenal will struggle to repeat such an impressive window – unless they can sign Mbappe next year. Parlour claimed in an interview with JBI International that Henry could play a part if the move were to ever happen.

Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt – AMA/Getty Images

Ray Parlour thinks Thierry Henry could convince Kylian Mbappe to join Arsenal

Among all the shock rumours this transfer window has produced so far, the one linking Kylian Mbappe to Arsenal has to take the top stop.

Football Transfers claimed about a week ago that the Gunners are weighing up a move for the France and PSG superstar in the summer of 2024 if he’s available on a free transfer.

Arsenal fans can dream, but everyone knows this is extremely unlikely to happen.

Parlour, however, reckons a few words of advice from Thierry Henry to his young compatriot may just convince him to move to the Emirates if both parties were seriously interested in a move.

The Arsenal legend said when asked about Mbappe: “It’s funny you mention Henry whispering in the player’s ear, because I live close to Mark Noble and every time I see him I ask him about Declan Rice!

“I’m sure Thierry could play a role if there was genuine interest from both Arsenal and Mbappe.

“We all know that rumours can be a bit silly, but how exciting would that be if Arsenal could bring a player like Mbappe? We love the rumours and the gossip – it’s a big part of football.

“That is the kind of rumour that as an Arsenal fan, you want to be hearing.”

Photo by Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

TBR View:

Well, if anyone can convince Kylian Mbappe to join Arsenal instead of Real Madrid, it’s probably Thierry Henry.

The legendary Frenchman is an idol to many young forwards in the world. Mbappe definitely looked up to him in the past – he has even copied a few of Henry’s celebrations.

The PSG star is very likely to move to Real Madrid – either this summer for a fee close to £160 million (NY Times) or next year for free.

There’s no chance Arsenal can sign him in this window, but if Henry gives it a go and Mbappe is open to a move to the Emirates on a free transfer next year, Parlour and Gunners fans’ dreams could come true.