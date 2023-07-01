Edu is now thinking of signing World Cup winner for Arsenal next year

Arsenal are reportedly thinking of making a move to sign Paris Saint-Germain superstar Kylian Mbappe on a free transfer next year.

The French World Cup winner is one of the best players in football. Every club on the planet would love to sign him, and in just 12 months’ time, he could become a free agent.

Football Transfers claim this week that Arsenal are weighing up a move to sign Mbappe next year if he stays at PSG until the end of his contract in 2024.

Photo by David S. Bustamante/Soccrates/Getty Images

Arsenal want to sign Kylian Mbappe next year

Arsenal have been making some big moves in this window already.

They’ve brought in Kai Havertz from Chelsea in a £65 million deal (BBC), while a British record move for Declan Rice worth £105 million is on the verge of completion.

Arsenal have been planning for these moves for months, and it looks like Edu already has a plan in place for what he wants to try and do in the summer of 2024.

The report claims Arsenal are ‘weighing up’ a move to sign Kylian Mbappe next year if he runs down his contract and becomes a free agent. He finished last season with 41 goals and 10 assists in all competitions for PSG.

The Frenchman, branded as a ‘world-class’ player by Didier Deschamps (Ligue1.com), has entered the final year of his contract and he has no interest in signing a new one.

Real Madrid are expected to sign him this summer. If they can’t, they’ll surely try to get him as a free agent next year.

That’s why the report claims Arsenal know they will be ‘second-choice’ if they enter the race to sign Mbappe in the summer of 2024. However, they are still thinking of sending ‘a package to the Frenchman’s representatives’.

Photo by Matthias Hangst/Getty Images

TBR View:

This has got to be the most ambitious transfer rumour of the summer so far.

Arsenal are definitely a club on the rise, and with Declan Rice, they are about to show that they can attract the best players ahead of the likes of Manchester City.

However, Mbappe is on another level compared to Rice – both in terms of quality and the amount of money he’ll cost even as a free agent next year.

That makes this extremely unlikely to happen, but if you’re an Arsenal fan, it’s not wrong to dream.