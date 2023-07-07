Ian Wright sends two-word message to Reiss Nelson after he signs new Arsenal contract

Arsenal confirmed yesterday that Reiss Nelson has signed a new contract at the club, and Ian Wright is absolutely delighted with the news.

Mikel Arteta and Edu are doing a tremendous job at the Emirates, aren’t they? The duo built a side that went toe-to-toe with Manchester City last season, and they’ve made that team even stronger now.

New signings are what everyone is excited about right now, but Arsenal should be delighted that Nelson has agreed to extend his stay as well.

Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Ian Wright reacts after Reiss Nelson signs a new Arsenal contract

Reiss Nelson technically became a free agent after his Arsenal contract expired at the end of last month.

The Englishman, still only 23, was a wanted man. He was attracting interest from numerous clubs in the Premier League and abroad, and he could’ve gone anywhere.

However, Mikel Arteta was adamant that he wanted Nelson to stay. The Arsenal boss has known him for a long, long time, and saw that there was space in this side for him.

After weeks and weeks of negotiations, Nelson finally agreed on a new deal, and it was signed this week. Arsenal made it official yesterday and Nelson took to Instagram to share the happy news.

In the replies under his post, Arsenal legend Ian Wright sent him a message.

“Love you,” he wrote followed by a few heart emojis.

TBR View:

Extending Nelson’s contract is a very smart piece of business by Arsenal.

The 23-year-old produced a couple of incredible moments off the bench last season, and he showed the world that he clearly has the quality to perform at the highest level.

Nelson can play on both wings for Arsenal, and he is a player who can change the game off the bench as well as have a positive impact whenever he starts.

It will be interesting to see how much Nelson will play next season now that he has signed a new contract.