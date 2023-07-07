Fabrizio Romano has just claimed that Arsenal will announce William Saliba’s contract at some point today.

The Gunners are having the time of their life. They’ve already signed Kai Havertz and announced Reiss Nelson’s new contract, while deals for Declan Rice and Jurrien Timber are said to be on the verge of completion.

Today’s Arsenal announcement, however, will be about Saliba, claimed Romano on Twitter.

Fabrizio Romano says Arsenal will announce William Saliba’s new contract today

Arsenal signed William Saliba back in 2019, when Unai Emery was still at the club.

The Frenchman was viewed by many as one of the best young defenders in the world at the time, but it took him three full years before he could make his Arsenal debut.

Since his debut, however, Saliba has been sensational. He was one of the best defenders in the Premier League last season, and it was his injury that led to Arsenal’s title collapse.

Saliba had entered the final year of his contract and Arsenal fans have been desperate for him to sign an extension. Romano claims it’s done and will be announced in the coming hours.

He tweeted: “Arsenal will announce William Saliba’s new contract later today. Saliba signed yesterday, as revealed 24h ago; just time for official statement.

“Saliba was approached by several clubs but he only wanted to stay.”

TBR View:

Arsenal fans are extremely excited about Declan Rice’s arrival, but Saliba’s new contract may just prove to be the Gunners’ most important signing of the window.

The 22-year-old was absolutely integral for Arsenal last season. He was one of their best players, and when he wasn’t available, they struggled.

Even Gabriel Jesus admitted this week that Saliba’s injury was the reason why Arsenal did not win the Premier League title last season, which shows just how important a player he is.

Saliba is now set to stay, and Arsenal fans will be absolutely delighted once it’s announced today.