Rangers New Kit 23/24 Released: First Look, Cost, Sponsor and How to Buy











Rangers have now released their new home kit for the 2023/24. So, here is everything you need to know including its cost and how to buy their new Castore shirt.

A new season means a new jersey for Rangers. They’ll be looking forward to rocking their new strip and hopefully reclaiming the Scottish Premier League title against bitter rivals Celtic.

They also have a chance to showcase the new jersey on a European stage, with the Gers once again in the Champions League qualification stages.

With this, let’s take a look at the home kit for the 2023/24 season.

First look at the new Rangers 23/24 home kit

Castore has released a sleek new design for Rangers’ new home kit. Check it out below.

This is the first kit released by Castore, with the release dates for the away and third kit coming later in the year.

Rangers’ new home kit for the 23/24 season is a sleek assured design that pays homage to the club’s iconic all-blue home strip as always.

The kit also features a lovely red collar and a slight striped design on the entire jersey.

How much does the new Rangers 23/24 home kit cost?

Rangers and Castore have priced their new 23/24 home kit at a cost of £70 for adults and £55 for kids.

The club are also selling a pro shirt of their 22/23 jersey on their official website at £115 for adults and £105 for kids.

The new 23/24 shorts will cost adults £40 and £38 for kids.

Who is the sponsor of the new Rangers 23/24 home kit?

The 2023/24 sponsor for the Rangers home shirt is Unibet.

Who is the supplier of the new Rangers 23/24 home kit?

Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images

Castore is the supplier of the Rangers home kit.

According to the Daily Record, the sportswear brand agreed a minimum five-year deal back, which will see them making the kits until at least 2025.

How to buy the 23/24 Rangers home kit

Fans wanting to buy the new 23/24 Rangers home kit can do so through the club or Castore. The club and sportswear brand have both made the Ibrox outfit’s latest strip available for purchase from launch. Here is how to buy Rangers’ new 23/24 home kit:

Click this link to get to the official Rangers club store .

. Select your desired size and add any additional customisation.

Add the new Rangers 23/24 Castore home kit to your basket.

View your basket to checkout, enter your shipping details and pay.

You can also check out the cheapest places to buy right here.

