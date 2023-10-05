Rangers have now spoken to ‘brilliant’ 45-year-old manager three times now

Glasgow Rangers’ search for a new manager continues, and Frank Lampard is reportedly a very concrete target to fill the hot seat at Ibrox.

Rangers sacked Michael Beale this week and have been linked with plenty of names to replace him. Philippe Clement, Kevin Muscat and Pascal Jansen are all said to be on the shortlist, and GiveMeSport now share the latest on Lampard.

Rangers have spoken to Frank Lampard about becoming their new manager

Glasgow Rangers don’t seem to be rushing to find their new manager and that is good news.

The Gers need to get their next appointment right, and among all the names linked with the Ibrox job is Frank Lampard, who has been available since leaving Chelsea at the end of last season.

Ally McCoist backed the 45-year-old Englishman to become the next Rangers manager yesterday, even though many around the club are sceptical over whether he is the right man for the job.

The report now says that Lampard is ‘one of the top candidates’ to become the new Rangers boss.

The ‘brilliant‘ Englishman has apparently held ‘three rounds of talks’ with Rangers – over the phone and directly – in the last two weeks.

Lampard, 45, is reportedly being ‘viewed in the younger bracket of managers on the market’ and that could prove to be the deciding factor in the coming days.

Chelsea connections could help Lampard

Frank Lampard is extremely intelligent when it comes to football, and he has shown flashes of brilliance in his management career as well.

However, he has been sacked by Chelsea and Everton already, and there have been plenty of question marks over whether he has what it takes to succeed in management.

On the flip side, Lampard’s excellent connections at Chelsea could open the door for Rangers to sign a player of two on loan when they want.

That could just be why the Englishman is a strong candidate, and we won’t be surprised at all if he ends up getting the job in the coming days.