50-year-old now really wants to become the next Rangers manager – journalist

AZ Alkmaar manager Pascal Jansen is reportedly very interested in taking over the job at Glasgow Rangers in the coming days.

Michael Beale was shown the exit door by Rangers earlier this week after a poor start to the season. They are now looking for a new man to take charge at Ibrox, and journalist Dean Jones has shared the latest about Jansen on GiveMeSport.

After everything that happened under Beale at Ibrox, Glasgow Rangers need to get their next appointment right, and Pascal Jansen is a very interesting option.

The 50-year-old has been at AZ for nearly three years now, and he has done a great job there. In his first full season, they finished fifth in the Eredivisie, improved to fourth in the following campaign and are currently second this term.

AZ have progressed massively under Jansen, and it is no surprise at all that he is of interest to other clubs across Europe.

Jones has claimed that Rangers are looking at Kevin Muscat, but fans apparently aren’t too keen on him. Jansen is another name on their list, and the journalist has revealed that he would be really keen to move to Glasgow to become the next Rangers manager.

Jones said: “I believe that Muscat is one of the ones they are looking at. There are reasons to believe that that could be a success if you look at the coaching path he’s trying to take right now and the links he’s got there.

“But, the noise from the fans does not feel like that will be the right appointment. They don’t seem to be on board with going for Muscat.

“I know also that Rangers do like the AZ Alkmaar coach Jansen, and he would be very interested in the job. So, that’s another one to consider.”

Kevin Muscat or Pascal Jansen

As things stand, it does look like Kevin Muscat and Pascal Jansen are among the leading contenders to become the next Rangers manager.

Both of them are attack-minded coaches and have done well at their respective clubs. They’re both the same age as well and are very interesting options for the hot seat at Ibrox.

Jansen may just be the better fit for Rangers considering he has better experience in Europe and has shown great signs of progress in a tougher league over the last three years.

The fact that he is keen to join makes it better for Rangers if they are really interested, but whether they will go for him over their other options remains to be seen.