Rangers plotting talks with ‘one of the most prominent and successful coaches in Europe in recent years’

Glasgow Rangers are looking for a new manager to fill the Ibrox hotseat after parting company with Michael Beale.

Rangers opted to sack the 43-year-old after 10 months in charge at Ibrox amid some poor results this season.

Speculation has been intensifying over who could go on to take the Rangers reins, with plenty of names doing the rounds.

Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Arguably one of the most interesting names – one who’d likely be well received by the Ibrox fanbase – is Philippe Clement.

According to The Telegraph, the 49-year-old is one of the coaches that Rangers want to speak to about the Ibrox vacancy.

Other names – that have been mentioned elsewhere – include Pascal Jansen, Frank Lampard and Kevin Muscat.

Glasgow Rangers target Philippe Clement – factfile

Clement was most recently the head coach of Ligue 1 outfit Monaco, and is currently unattached to a club.

He is best known for winning three Belgian top-flight titles in a row between 2019 and 2021. The first came with Genk, the latter two with Club Brugge.

Clement also won a Belgian Super Cup in 2022. Meanwhile, as Brugge’s assistant manager, he won the 2015-16 Belgian title, the 2014-15 Belgian Cup, and the 2016-7 Belgian Super Cup.

Photo by Jonathan Moscrop/Getty Images

Recent Monaco sporting director Paul Mitchell lauded Clement for his ‘daring’ approach and the ‘great intensity’ in his team.

He also deemed him ‘one of the most prominent and successful coaches in Europe in recent years.’

All in all, Clement looks like a great shout for Rangers. He’s experienced at a high level, knows what it takes to win titles and cups, and he’s unattached.