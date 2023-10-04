Ally McCoist wants Rangers to make unpopular decision and hire 45-year-old manager

Ally McCoist has suggested that he wants to see Glasgow Rangers hire Frank Lampard as their next manager.

The Gers legend was speaking to TalkSPORT (4/10 8:57am) and said he wanted to see the 45-year-old appointed at Ibrox.

Frank Lampard is one of many managers linked with the Rangers job after Michael Beale was sacked.

After Rangers lost 3-1 at Ibrox at the weekend, it was only a matter of time before Steven Gerrard’s previous assistant was relieved of his duties.

Rangers are now seven points off the top of the Scottish Premiership after just seven games.

It’s not going to be an easy gap to make up, especially with a squad that needs to gel following nine new additions arriving in the summer.

Rangers were also eliminated from the Champions League in the qualifiers but have at least made a decent start to their Europa League campaign.

Ally McCoist believes that Lampard could be the man to take Rangers forward this season.

He didn’t enjoy the best campaign last year south of the border, losing his job at Everton before taking over as interim boss at Stamford Bridge.

Neither spell went to plan but he’ll be desperate to enhance his reputation as quickly as possible.

McCoist wants Rangers to hire Lampard

Asked who he would like to see take over at Rangers, McCoist said: “It’s an interesting one guys, it might not be a popular decision I’m going to make, but I wouldn’t mind Frank Lampard getting it to tell you the truth.

“There’s one or two names getting thrown about, I just think, I looked at the last time Steven [Gerrard] came up and was a success.

“I still see Frank in that sort of capacity, he’s a young manager with a lot to prove.

“Clearly, he does know the club that’s for sure but at the same time you know I don’t think it was a massive, massive surprise to see Michael [Beale] lose his job sadly.

“I think the Aberdeen game at home was the final one.

McCoist was then asked if he was in the running and joked: “I’m out of it, I’m officially out.”

Rangers are considering several managers alongside Lampard but McCoist has given the 45-year-old his seal of approval.

AZ manager Pascal Jensen is reportedly interested in taking the job, while Chris Wilder has also been linked.

Rangers don’t need to rush into a decision with Steven Davis in interim charge for tomorrow’s Europa League tie.