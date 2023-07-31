Ramon Vega has said there’s no way that Tottenham Hotspur can replace Harry Kane with Richarlison next season.

Speaking on the Last Word on Spurs YouTube channel, Vega was discussing the Brazilian international.

Very few people associated with Tottenham Hotspur will want to see Harry Kane leave the club this summer.

However, his contract is quickly running down and Bayern Munich are working hard to sign the 30-year-old.

One person who might benefit from departure is Richarlison.

The Brazilian forward is unlikely to want to see Tottenham’s best player leave, but it could increase his importance to the side.

It’s also been suggested that he would be the likely replacement for Kane if he moves on.

However, Vega doesn’t believe Richarlison can step up if Kane is no longer at the club.

He instead suggests that Ange Postecoglou will need at least one new signing to replace their all-time top goalscorer.

Vega doesn’t think Richarlison can replace Kane at Tottenham

Host Ricky Sacks asked Vega: “Do you think Richarlison is enough with the attackers around him to compensate for the loss of Harry Kane?”

To which Vega replied: “Not at all, he’s not enough, absolutely not.

“Richarlison is a completely different striker in terms of attitude and character, he’s not enough at all, simple as that.

“We need at least one or two other ones to join if Harry Kane leaves, it’s absolutely not enough at all.

“We saw with him he’s not happy himself with the season because he didn’t play as much and didn’t perform at the same time.

“Players take a while to integrate into the squad until they’re playing well.

“But at the same time, if you’re only just having him, we need to have another two as well.

“So, it’s definitely not enough. Yes, there was a sign last year with him that there’s a potential replacement for Harry Kane, but that was last year.”

Many Tottenham fans will agree with Vega that the club need to look beyond Richarlison to replace Kane.

Spurs have been linked with several strikers this summer, including Randal Kolo Muani and Lille forward Jonathan David.

However, if Tottenham receive a large sum for Kane, they’re likely to face the same problem West Ham are right now after selling Declan Rice.

Every club knows they have cash to spend and are increasing their asking prices accordingly.

Spurs may need to gamble a sign someone now before Kane departs to avoid this artificial inflation.