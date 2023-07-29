‘The main plan’: £60m player could now be the one to replace Harry Kane at Tottenham – journalist

Harry Kane could well be leaving Tottenham this summer.

The striker is being strongly linked with a move to Bayern Munich, and for the first time in a long time, it genuinely looks like he could leave.

If Kane does go, Tottenham will, of course, need a plan to replace him.

However, rather than going out and spending big money on a new signing, it sounds as though Spurs could go for an in-house solution,

Indeed, speaking on The Tottenham Way Podcast, Tom Barclay has been discussing Spurs’ plan to replace Kane and he’s stated that the main plan is to play Richarlison as a number nine in Kane’s absence.

Richarlison to replace Kane

Barclay shared what he knows about the £60m man and Kane.

“When it comes to a replacement I do think that Richarlison will be the main plan, Son can play up there as well and I wouldn’t be surprised to see a young forward come in as well. I wouldn’t be surprised if they went for a younger forward as well to bring in, but I don’t see them spending £80m on a replacement, I think they feel they’ve already got that in Richarlison,” Barclay said.

Risky

Richarlison has shown in the past at Everton and Watford that he’s a very good player, but asking him to replace arguably the best striker in Premier League history is a massive risk.

Say what you will about his ability and his potential, the reality is that he scored one Premier League goal last season.

You’re rolling the dice massively if you’re expecting him to increase his output twenty or thirty fold in one season, and it’s a risk that could easily backfire for Spurs.