Tottenham may soon be in the market for a new striker.

Indeed, with Harry Kane potentially on his way out of Spurs, the north London club will be scouring the market for a new forward, and, in all honesty, it’s slim pickings out there at the moment.

Many of world football’s ‘elite’ forwards are already at top clubs, and with no European football on offer at Spurs these days, it will be tough for Tottenham to recruit from any of the European giants right now.

Randal Kolo Muani is one player who has been mentioned in connection with Tottenham in recent times, and it has to be said that this is a very exciting link.

However, according to Fabrizio Romano, speaking on the Here We Go Podcast, there isn’t too much too this rumour at the moment.

Kolo Muani not on

Romano shared what he knows about the France international.

“I have heard this, I saw this in the media as well today, but I am told that this is not something concrete, Tottenham are not negotiating with Frankfurt or with his agents. I’m sure that when you’re looking internally for a striker Kolo Muani is one of the most interesting ones, so it is normal to mention his name, but in terms of concrete news, negotiations with Eintracht or with the player, no Tottenham are not working on that,” Romano said.

Won’t be easy

Tottenham may well look at Kolo Muani if they end up selling Kane, but this type of deal won’t be easy to say the least.

Indeed, Frankfurt have been very firm on their huge valuation of Kolo Muani all summer long, batting away the likes of PSG and Manchester United who have continually shown an interest.

Spurs will need to replace Kane if he goes, but they may find that getting Kolo Muani to north London won’t be a straightforward task.