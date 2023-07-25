Tottenham could well be facing something of a doomsday scenario in the coming weeks as Harry Kane’s situation comes to a head.

The long-serving Spurs star could be set to leave Tottenham for Bayern Munich in the coming weeks, and if he does go, the north London club will have to find an adequate replacement.

It’s unclear at the moment what Spurs will do if Kane were to leave, but according to Ben Jacobs, one replacement who is currently being considered by the club is Jonathan David.

If Spurs signed the Canadian striker to replace Kane, they would be changing their style a fair bit.

Indeed, Tottenham’s attack in recent years has been built around Kane and his tendency to drop deep and his ability to find the net from anywhere on the pitch, but with David, they’d be getting a very different striker.

Photo by Ulrik Pedersen/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

David’s game is very much built around his ability to get in behind. He’s not the biggest nor the strongest, but he is blessed with plenty of pace and acceleration.

Indeed, according to The Speeds Database, David is one of the quicker strikers in Europe. In fact, he’s clocked an even higher top speed than Dusan Vlahovic, which is no easy feat considering just how quick the Serbian is.

David knows where the back of the net is, but we would advise Spurs to tread carefully here. Ligue 1 can be a mixed bag when it comes to signing attacking players to come to the Premier League – you only have to look across to Arsenal and their recent signings of Nicolas Pepe and Alexandre Lacazette as examples.

David could be the man for Tottenham, and that’s an exciting, albeit risky, prospect.