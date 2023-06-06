Ramon Vega reacts after Ange Postecoglou leaves Celtic to join Tottenham











Ramon Vega has reacted to the news that Ange Postecoglou has left Celtic to become Tottenham Hotspur manager.

Vega posted on Twitter after it was announced that Tottenham had offered the Australian a four-year contract.

It’s the longest deal Spurs have offered a manager since Mauricio Pochettino was in charge.

The 57-year-old has his work cut out after a disappointing campaign ended under Ryan Mason.

Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images

Antonio Conte’s sacking saw Tottenham go from competing for a spot in the Champions League to missing out on Europe altogether.

The club were admittedly on a downward trajectory before the Italian’s departure.

There will be renewed hope among the fanbase today after it was confirmed that Ange Postecoglou would be Tottenham’s next manager.

The Australian doesn’t officially start until July 1st, but will be involved in making football decisions before then.

Vega has now reacted to Postecoglou swapping Tottenham for Celtic.

Although it’s a disappointing outcome for the Scottish champions, they’ve now got plenty of time before pre-season to find a new manager.

Vega tweets after Postecoglou makes Tottenham switch from Celtic

Taking to social media, Vega said: “Welcome Ange !!! Great appointment. Now the real work starts. Good luck Ange and looking forward.”

Postecoglou has plenty of work on already at Spurs and is keen to meet with Harry Kane already.

There’s also the host of loan players returning to Tottenham this summer.

Postecoglou has reportedly already identified one whom he wants to take a look at in pre-season.

Celtic will be disappointed to lose Postecoglou to Tottenham, but Vega was already convinced last month he was doing a good enough job with the Bhoys.

Making the switch from the Scottish Premiership to English Premier League isn’t always easy.

Steven Gerrard struggled at Aston Villa, while Brendan Rodgers had a good spell at Leicester City before this season’s capitulation.

There will be a lot more pressure on Postecoglou to hit the ground running at Tottenham.

Photo by Richard Sellers/Sportsphoto/Allstar via Getty Images

Given how competitive the top of the Premier League is, he can’t afford a slow start.

The last time Tottenham took this long to appoint a new manager, it didn’t end well for Nuno Espirito Santo.

The fact Postecoglou has been offered a long-term contract suggests the club already have more faith in his abilities.

Show all