Ange Postecoglou reportedly wants to take a look at Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Tanguy Ndombele before deciding on his future.

That’s according to The Telegraph, who claim that Tottenham are yet to decide whether to keep or sell Ndombele this summer.

The French midfielder is set to return from a loan spell at Napoli over the coming weeks after lifting the Serie A title with Luciano Spalletti’s men.

Ndombele struggled to nail down a place in the Napoli side and despite some bright moments, he failed to complete 90 minutes during the the campaign.

Foot Mercato reported over the weekend that Ndombele wants to return to Spurs and fight for his place in the side.

And it seems that Postecoglou will allow him to do just that if he is appointed as the club’s new manager.

Postecoglou wants to take a look at Ndombele

The Telegraph claims that Tottenham have not made a decision over Ndombele’s future as of yet.

But sources have indicated that Postecoglou may wish to take a look at the 26-year-old before the ultimate decision is made.

Ndombele arrived at Tottenham with plenty of promise after a brilliant season with Lyon back in 2019.

But the midfielder struggled with the physical demands of the Premier League and was pushed out the door by Antonio Conte back in January last year.

He failed to impress during a brief spell at his former club Lyon last season and he has seemingly had similar issues at Napoli.

Of course, Ndombele boasts the necessary talent to make it in the Premier League with Spurs, but there have been concerns over his fitness.

It would be intriguing to see him back at Tottenham under Postecoglou after it appeared that his spell in North London would come to an end this summer.

