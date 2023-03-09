Rafael Leao amazes in the Champions League last night, after claims Arsenal want him











AC Milan captain Theo Hernandez was very impressed with teammate and Arsenal target Rafael Leao last night.

Hernandez was speaking to AC Milan’s official website after they secured their place in the quarter-finals of the Champions League.

On paper, they faced a tough task, going away to Tottenham with just a one-goal advantage.

However, the hosts played much of the game as if they were already ahead in the tie and looked very passive.

Hernandez and Leao were once again two of the bright sparks for Milan, helping alleviate plenty of pressure on their teammates.

Photo by James Gill – Danehouse/Getty Images

Rafael Leao has been linked with a move to the Premier League for some time now, with doubts over extending his contract at Milan.

Arsenal are one of the teams interested in Leao, and it’s easy to see why.

The Portuguese international is incredibly dynamic in possession and nearly impossible to tackle cleanly when in full flow.

He’s now got the chance to help his Milan side mount an unlikely Champions League challenge.

Hernandez seriously impressed with Milan teammate Leao

Asked about the 23-year-old forward after the game, Hernandez said: “Rafa is an incredible footballer.

“The gaffer told us to express ourselves and that’s what we did.

“Rafa and I play well together and I’m happy to play with him.”

The latest reports suggest Arsenal may face competition from Manchester City to sign Leao this summer.

The £80m forward is so much fun to watch when in full flow, making beating defenders look easy.

Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is very settled on his current wide options, with Gabriel Martinelli and Bukayo Saka thriving.

Leandro Trossard has arrived to create some competition, but signing Leao would give him a real dilemma.

For now, Hernandez will hope Leao can concentrate on AC Milan’s fortunes for the rest of the season.

If he keeps putting in performances like last night, he’ll have plenty of suitors when the summer rolls around.

Milan will be desperate to resolve his contract situation before the transfer window opens.

Otherwise, the Portuguese may well be on his way to the Premier League.

Show all