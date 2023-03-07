'Electric' Arsenal target is now on Pep Guardiola's summer transfer wish list











Manchester City have just joined Arsenal and Chelsea in the race to sign Rafael Leao in this summer’s transfer window.

The AC Milan speedster will enter the final year of his contract at the end of this season. The Rossoneri are desperate to tie him down to a new deal, but there hasn’t been a breakthrough in talks just yet.

That has given rise to rumours about a potential transfer, and Arsenal and now Manchester City have been linked with a move to sign him.

Photo by Jonathan Moscrop/Getty Images

Pep Guardiola adds Arsenal target Rafael Leao to Manchester City’s transfer wish list

Arsenal have been the best team in the Premier League this season. Even though they lost to Manchester City at the Emirates last month, they are five points clear of the defending champions, and Mikel Arteta deserves enormous credit.

The Spaniard’s mentor, Guardiola, will do everything he can to become the champion again. If he can’t this season, we’re sure he’ll go all out next term, and that process may start in the summer itself.

CalcioMercato claim that Manchester City have ‘decisively’ entered the race to sign Leao from Milan this summer. The outlet claims Chelsea also want him, while Arsenal’s interest has been widely reported in the past.

It has further been claimed that Leao is a ‘red-marked name’ on Guardiola’s transfer wish list for next season. That suggests he’s a priority for the Manchester City boss, who is keen to bolster his side.

Milan have reportedly offered the ‘electric’ £79m -rated Leao a £7 million-a-year contract to convince him to stay. That equates to a little under £135,000 a week, which is a very affordable figure for interested Premier League sides to match or even beat.

Photo by MARCO BERTORELLO/AFP via Getty Images

TBR View:

It’s only a matter of time before Leao switches AC Milan for a bigger European club.

Don’t get us wrong, Milan are a huge side themselves, but the Portugal international has already won the Scudetto with them, and it won’t be a surprise at all if he decides to look for a different challenge.

Arsenal and Manchester City are the best sides in the Premier League at the moment and they are both really attractive clubs for talented young players like Leao.

Arsenal fans would sure love him, but if City are really keen, Guardiola’s side should be considered favourites.

Photo by Marco Luzzani/Getty Images

Show all