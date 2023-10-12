‘Quite special’: Craig Moore says 25-year-old Celtic player is going to be amazing under Brendan Rodgers

The rise to stardom at Celtic can be easy for some players. Jota, Kyogo and Reo Hatate have all instantly found fame at the club.

For others it can be a long and arduous task. But when it happens, it makes it all the sweeter. Just ask Anthony Ralston. The Celtic defender was on his way out of Celtic and his contract was running down.

That was until the arrival of Ange Postecoglou. Fast forward ten games into Ange’s first season and Celtic found themselves a new hero in the 24-yer-old.

Two years later, we are seeing history repeating itself. Liam Scales‘ Celtic career was, spookily, on the same trajectory as Ralston’s was. That was until the arrival of Brendan Rodgers and an injury crisis that had never been seen at the club before.

Scales is now wowing the fans and pundits with his performances and former Rangers defender, Craig Moore, believes it’s just going to keep getting better for the 25-year-old Irishman.

Moore said [The Go Radio Football Show], “My thoughts on Scales is the opportunity that was given to him, he’s absolutely grabbed it with both hand.

“He plays with a real honesty and a real desire to to do well for his team. He looks like a good team player.

“I think he’s experiencing something quite special in regards to the way that the feedback that Brendan Rodgers given to us to the media. There’s trust there now.

“So what Liam Scales is going through right now and what Brendan has given him, I think is going to set him up to have a wonderful career and he absolutely deserves it.”

Scales is set to earn his first international cap this week. The Republic of Ireland take on Greece tomorrow night and Gibraltar on Monday and the Celtic defender is likely to make his bow in either of those fixtures.

And, as Moore said, it is well deserved. Scales’ commitment and self-belief in his ability is starting to pay off for him and he is now firmly established in Celtic’s first-team plans.

All he needs now is a new contract offer as his fairytale season continues to play out in front of the Celtic fans.

