‘Incredible’: Fraser Forster picks former Celtic teammate over James Maddison in best-ever five a side team

If you had the choice of all of the players in the world, who would you pick in your all-time best five-a-side team?

Messi? Ronaldo? Xavi? Callum McGregor? There are so many to choose from that thinking about it makes my head hurt.

But former Celtic ‘keeper, Fraser Forster, was in no doubt who he would pick to run his midfield battle (if there is such a thing in fives?).

Forster said [Off the Shelf podcast], “Do know who I would put in midfield? Who’s actually played here, Victor Wanyama.

“Played with him at Celtic, played with him at Southampton. Incredible player.

“He would destroy people in midfield.”

Wanyama was an absolute machine in the heart of that Celtic midfield back in the day. He was virtually unplayable. And in the tackle, Forster was right, he did destroy people.

Many people hark back to his goal against Barcelona when they think of Wanyama. But there was so much more to him.

As well as being a strong and physical player, he was an excellent footballer as well. Wanyama spent two seasons at Celtic after joining from Germinal Beerschot for an incredible £900k.

MORE CELTIC STORIES

Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images

He immediately endeared himself to the Celtic fans by choosing the number 67 as his squad number in honour of the Lisbon Lions.

In 91 games for Celtic, Wanyama scored 13 goals and created nine assists. Not bad for a defensive midfielder.

He made the £12.5m switch to Southampton after impressing in the Champions League for Celtic before joining Tottenham Hotspur in 2016 for £11m. Wanyama is still revered by both sets of fans for his time at the English clubs.

Wanyama is still playing to this day. He is plying his trade at CF Montreal in the MLS where he has made 118 appearances helping them win the Canadian Cup in 2021.

In other news, Paul Lambert says Celtic have a player that’s so good he could ‘play with his suit on’