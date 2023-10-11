‘He texted me’: Pat Bonner shares what Ireland’s manager has said to him about Celtic’s Liam Scales

Liam Scales has taken the Celtic headlines by storm this season. Rumoured to be on his way out of the club, the 25-year-old has made himself one of the first names on Celtic’s teamsheet.

Scales is performing like a player who has been at Celtic for years. Domestically he has been almost flawless and on the European scene he has looked like a seasoned pro.

Now on the cusp of his first cap for the Republic of Ireland, former Celtic hero, Pat Bonner, has revealed that Ireland’s national manager, Stephen Kenny, has been texting him about Scales.

Bonner said [Daily Record print edition page 48], “Stephen was here for the Lazio game last midweek and he texted me after the match to say that Liam is doing great.

“There’s a good chance that he might get into the team and he has shown at Celtic he can play at that level so there’s no reason he can’t play for Ireland.

“He will fit really well into a back three and that is what Stephen tends to play.”

There is no doubt in my mind that Scales will hold his own in the Irish team. With fixtures against Greece and Gibraltar coming up, Scales is likely to earn his first cap in this international break.

Scales will offer Kenny a player that is comfortable in possession, tough in the tackle and calm in the heart of defence.

He will be an asset to the Irish side and I am looking forward to seeing what he can do for Kenny’s men in the upcoming fixtures.

