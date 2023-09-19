‘Clubs were looking’: Journalist now claims interest in 25-year-old Celtic player ‘turned his head’ this summer

With Reo Hatate back in the green and white hoops, the Celtic fans will be looking forward to the rest of the season with the Japanese midfielder in the side.

Against Dundee, the team looked a much better attacking threat when Hatate came on as a second-half substitution and it’s not a coincidence that Celtic took control of the game and ran out easy winners when he came on in place of David Turnbull.

But what could be worrying is that journalist, Mark Guidi, claims that the summer interest in the Hoops midfielder definitely turned Hatate’s head.

Guidi said [The Go Radio Football Show], “He’s an important player and in the transfer market he’s a massive asset. So I think Brendan Rodgers has a bit of work to do.

“I’m not saying the guy’s not been onside with Brendan Rodgers, because he’s always liked Ange, so it’s just getting him to buy into a new manager, a new way about it.

“Certainly there was opportunities. Clubs we’re looking at him and no doubt that turned his head for different reasons.

“But he’s now focused in on Celtic and if they could just get him secured on that new contract then it just takes away any nagging doubt.

Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

“He could still be sold in the summer, but certainly for the remainder of this season that he’s focused, and he’s on it.

“But see next summer, I wouldn’t be surprised to see Ange Postecoglou trying to get one or two Celtic players and I think Hatate would be top of the list and rightly so.”

Celtic have reportedly opened up negotiations to extend Hatate’s deal beyond 2026 and the fans will be desperate to see that concluded as soon as possible. Brendan Rodgers clearly rates the midfielder.

The Japanese star is so vital to how Celtic play and if the club have any ambition of making inroads in Europe, they must pull out all the stops to keep him in Glasgow.

