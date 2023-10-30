Pundit claims Tottenham have a 22-year-old prospect who’s going to be an ‘absolute star’

Robbie Mustoe has added to the plaudits coming the way of Micky van de Ven, insisting that the Tottenham Hotspur centre-back is going to be a star of the future.

Mustoe was speaking on The 2 Robbies podcast after Spurs picked up the 2-1 win over Crystal Palace on Friday night which ensured that they remained at the top of the Premier League table.

Micky van de Ven was hardly a household name in England before his move in the summer. And it appeared to be a gamble to bring the youngster in to partner Cristian Romero – particularly after the Argentinian’s pretty dreadful year in the Premier League last season.

Robbie Mustoe says Micky van de Ven is going to be a star

But van de Ven has taken virtually no time to become one of the best defenders in the Premier League. Certainly, his ceiling looks to be ridiculously high.

Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images

His pace is absolutely frightening. And van de Ven barely put a foot wrong during Tottenham’s win over Crystal Palace on Friday night.

Arsene Wenger was full of praise for van de Ven. And Robbie Mustoe believes that he has an unbelievable future ahead of him.

“Some of the recovery runs from this guy, van de Ven, the new central defender, he’s like 6″4, isn’t he? He’s the quickest defender I’ve seen for a long, long time. Watch him play, he’s 22. He’s a star. He’s going to be an absolute star,” he told The 2 Robbies.

Tottenham now boast amazing partnership at heart of their defence

It is hard to know where Tottenham’s centre-back partnership does have a weakness. Romero arguably has the potential to be the best defender in the world. And van de Ven ticks many of the boxes that the 25-year-old leaves blank.

Between them, they boast so much composure on the ball. They read the game brilliantly. And van de Ven has the pace to keep up with anyone in the division.

It really does feel as though only injuries could bring Ange Postecoglou’s side down right now. Their strongest lineup is brilliant in some many areas, including at the heart of the defence.

But there still remains a question mark over whether they have the depth to handle a title challenge against Manchester City and others.