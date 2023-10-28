111 touches, 99% pass accuracy: Ange strikes gold with 22-year-old Tottenham ace

Tottenham Hotspur went five points clear at the top of the Premier League table on Friday night.

After a goalless first half, Ange Postecoglou’s Spurs opened the scoring at Crystal Palace in the 53rd minute.

James Maddison’s ball into the six-yard box came off opposition defender Joel Ward and went into the hosts’ net.

Tottenham then doubled their lead in the 66th minute, with Brennan Johnson and Maddison combining well before the 22-year-old set Son Heung-min up to finish.

Although Palace got a late goal back, Spurs held on for all three points.

It was a great display from the Tottenham front line, but the back line also deserves credit, with Micky van de Ven shining alongside Cristian Romero.

The 22-year-old weighed in with some important headers, tackles and clearances. His pace was also key to getting Tottenham out of trouble on several occasions.

Photo by Sebastian Frej/MB Media/Getty Images

For instance, he bailed Spurs out when he got back to thwart Will Hughes after Palace sliced through the visitors’ defence with ease.

Van de Ven clocked up some impressive stats, as per Whoscored. He took 111 touches of the ball and made 97 passes with a staggering 99 percent accuracy.

He also delivered nine accurate long balls, made two tackles and four clearances, and won six ground duels in the game.

Ange Postecoglou has well and truly struck gold by signing Van de Ven.

Not only is he rapid, calm on the ball, well-disciplined and can get out of the opposition press, but he has had helped make Romero calmer too.

On top of being a great player, his qualities help make the players around him better. That’s the sign of a real star.

Everything seems to be going well at Tottenham right now. The foundations are well and truly in place to have a successful season and, as the rebuilding continues, the opportunity for glory years is on the cards.