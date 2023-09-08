‘The best’: Enzo Fernandez admits Tottenham have a 25-year-old player who is the greatest ‘in the world’

Argentina got themselves a win last night as a Lionel Messi free-kick saw them see off Ecuador.

Messi was once again the hero as he continued his remarkable run of goals and form since winning the World Cup and moving to Inter Miami.

Of course, this Argentina side is more than just Messi and for Tottenham, the sight of seeing Cristian Romero in full flow will have been a good one.

Enzo Fernandez thinks Cristian Romero is the best in the world

As we know, Romero is a hugely popular figure in this Argentina team and is widely lauded for his aggressive style of play when in blue and white.

Photo by Gustavo Ortiz/Jam Media/Getty Images

At Tottenham, he’s also become a key player. Romero is among a strong South American and Argentinian contingent playing their football over in the Premier League. And despite the natural club rivalry, Chelsea’s Enzo Fernandez was full of praise for Romero.

Taking to Instagram last night after the win over Ecuador, Romero posted about the importance of the win.

And down in the comments, Chelsea’s Fernandez was in there claiming that Romero is the best central defender in the world.

Enzo Fernndez reply to Cristian Romero (CR @Cutiromero2, Instagram, META, 2023)

Of course, when it comes back to Premier League football, Romero and Fernandez will be huge rivals.

But for now, just as saw in Qatar, the duo are all about their country and getting the job done.

Becoming a leader

We all know that Cristian Romero seems like a different animal when he’s wearing the Argentina shirt.

The good news for Tottenham is that he seems to be getting that way for them as well and looks very much how Fernandez is describing him here.

For Spurs, seeing Romero do well at international level is a massive bonus and it just means he is able to continue his form. If he can stay fit and well and keep playing, then Romero will be crucial in helping Tottenham into the top four.