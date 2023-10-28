Arsenal legend Arsene Wenger says 22-year-old Tottenham player is ‘absolutely exceptional’

Arsenal legend Arsene Wenger has heaped huge praise on Tottenham Hotspur centre-back Micky van de Ven after watching his performances this season.

The Frenchman has been away from management since leaving the Gunners in 2018. However, his knowledge of the game is unmatched, and nobody else has a better eye for talent than he does. Tottenham fans will love what he has just said about Van de Ven on BeIN Sports.

Arsene Wenger praises Tottenham defender Micky van de Ven

Tottenham supporters have never been big fans of Arsene Wenger because of his Arsenal allegiance, but we’re sure they’ll love what he has just said about Micky van de Ven.

The Dutchman joined Spurs from Bundesliga side Wolfsburg in the summer transfer window.

There were doubts over whether he would be able to hit the ground running in the Premier League, but he has been sensational so far.

Wenger knows a fantastic player when he sees one, and while speaking about Tottenham on BeIN Sports today, he raved about 22-year-old Van de Ven.

The legendary Frenchman said: “They bought Van de Ven, who I find exceptional. I find absolutely exceptional. They had weaknesses there.”

That is huge praise for Van de Ven from one of the greatest managers the world has ever seen, and he deserves it for his performances this season.

Micky van de Ven will be a star for Spurs

Micky van de Ven has been one of the best defenders in the Premier League this season.

The Dutchman has barely put a foot wrong since joining Spurs, and he has formed an unbelievable partnership with Cristian Romero at the back. The Argentine thinks his partner is a ‘top player‘ too.

Van de Ven has everything. He’s big, strong, reads the game well and is also surprisingly rapid. He has all the qualities to become one of the best centre-backs in the world in a few years’ time, and Spurs are lucky to have him.

It will be interesting to see how much Van de Ven will develop in the coming months and years.