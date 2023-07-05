PSG have decided to activate their buy-back clause for PSV Eindhoven star Xavi Simons amid interest from Arsenal.

That’s according to journalist Fabrizio Romano, who provided an update on the Dutch youngster.

It could end up being a very exciting week at the Emirates as Mikel Arteta closes in on two more signings.

After acquiring Kai Havertz from London rivals Chelsea, Declan Rice is closing in on a move to Arsenal.

Jurrien Timber is desperate to join Arsenal too and negotiations are continuing with Ajax.

Once those deals are done, Mikel Arteta and Edu may go back into the market to see what deals can be done.

A player they’ve been linked with this summer is PSV attacker Xavi Simons.

Photo by Broer van den Boom/BSR Agency/Getty Images

The ‘world-class’ playmaker was fantastic last season, recording 19 league goals and eight assists.

PSG have recognised they may have made a mistake letting Simons go and have activated their buy-back clause on the Arsenal target.

However, it’s not as straightforward as that and the Gunners might not be out of the race for the 20-year-old.

PSG activate buy-back clause on Arsenal target Simons

Fabrizio Romano posted on Twitter about the playmaker and said: “EXCL: Paris Saint-Germain have now decided/communicated that they will activate €6m buy back clause for Xavi Simons.

“Now it’s only up to the player. Understand buy back clause expires on July 31.

“Xavi has to communicate within 25 days whether he accepts PSG or not.”

It’s an interesting situation that whether the deal happens or not ultimately comes down to the player.

PSG have just terminated Christophe Galtier’s contract, with Luis Enrique expected to replace him.

After Lionel Messi’s exit, there is a space in the PSG squad for another attacker, although are some very big shoes to fill.

Photo by Rico Brouwer/Soccrates/Getty Images

Arsenal signing Kai Havertz may mean a move for Simons doesn’t make as much sense now as it did at the start of the transfer window, which might be good news for PSG.

However, considering Simons is costing just £5.1m, Arsenal might feel there’s a really good value-for-money deal to be done.