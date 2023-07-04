Fabrizio Romano has suggested that Jurriën Timber only wanted to join Arsenal this summer as he is convinced that it is the perfect place for him to develop as a player.

Romano was speaking on The Debrief as the Gunners seemingly close in on landing the Ajax defender.

Photo by Rico Brouwer/Soccrates/Getty Images

Recent reports from the Daily Mail have claimed that Jurriën Timber is set to join Arsenal this week. A medical has been scheduled with Mikel Arteta’s side to pay an initial £40 million for the 22-year-old.

Timber has been desperate to join Arsenal

It looks to be a coup for Arsenal. While they had options at the back last season, injuries stretched their ranks and exposed the lack of depth that they have in a couple of positions.

Photo by ANP via Getty Images

Timber can obviously play at right-back and centre-back. And thus, he ticks plenty of boxes for Arsenal. He is very young. But he is someone who has established himself in the Netherlands setup. And he has also played in the Champions League – which is important ahead of next season.

Romano backed up the suggestion that Timber is set to undergo a medical this week. And the journalist shared just how keen the youngster was to complete a move to the Emirates in this window.

“From what I’m hearing, the agreement is close. It’s not done yet. So they’re still discussing some points of the deal,” he told The Debrief.

“Of course, the feeling is for the deal to be completed. So the expectation for this week to get it done, then to have the medical and complete the formal process to see Jurriën Timber in an Arsenal shirt.

“But it’s very advanced. It’s not done yet. But it’s very advanced. Let me clarify that Timber only wanted Arsenal and only wants Arsenal, so he’s really desperate to join Arsenal. He’s convinced that this is the perfect project for him and for his future.”

Timber’s stance will be particularly satisfying for Arsenal fans when you consider the teams set to miss out. 90min reported back in March that Tottenham Hotspur were amongst his admirers ahead of the summer.

Obviously, it would appear that he never had any intention of joining them once Arsenal made their move.

And the Gunners will hope that they are vindicated for the large outlay in the years to come. Certainly, Arteta will be delighted with where his squad is if everything falls into place over the coming days.