The latest from reliable journalist Fabrizio Romano has stated that Arsenal have asked to be kept informed around the future of Xavi Simons.

Arsenal are looking to build a better squad to make sure that they can compete with Manchester City for the title once again. They were looking good last season but started to drop-off towards the end of the campaign.

Now, Mikel Arteta wants to build on a successful season and make sure it is not just a one-off. Xavi Simons is the latest to be linked, via Romano.

The young Dutchman has massively impressed since moving to PSV from Paris Saint-Germain and looks to be a very exciting talent.

Arsenal keeping an eye on future of Xavi Simons

Simons is an ‘excellent‘ attacking star. This was emphasised by his impressive season with PSV in which he scored 19 goals and assisted nine times in 34 appearances.

The 20 year-old attacking midfielder has also featured four times for Holland. Romano provided an update on his future. His report states that PSG have a buy-back clause that is very cheap.

Romano tweeted: “Paris Saint-Germain buy back clause for Xavi Simons is just €6m! It can only be activated in July, from 1 to 31st. The final decision is ONLY up to the player. He’s waiting to hear from PSG. Man Utd, Arsenal, Brighton, Spurs, BVB and Leipzig asked to be informed.”

This is huge news from Romano. The fact that PSG can bring the wonderkid back to France for just over £5million definitely means they are leading the race. FootballTransfers hailed Simons as “one of the most highly rated midfield prospects“.

Of course this will be frustrating for fans of the Gunners. The positive at the moment is the fact that PSG have not pursued this option yet.