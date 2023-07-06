PSG are reportedly looking into signing Arsenal defender Gabriel Magalhaes this summer.

That’s according to journalist Dean Jones who was writing about the Brazilian’s future for Give Me Sport.

Mikel Arteta is putting together an incredibly exciting squad at Arsenal right now.

A pair of players look set to arrive at The Emirates in the coming days, following Kai Havertz through the door.

Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Declan Rice and Jurrien Timber will immediately improve the overall quality of the squad when they eventually arrive.

Putting together a squad that can compete with Manchester City is incredibly difficult.

Arsenal did brilliantly to keep up with them for as long as they could but ultimately fell short.

The last thing Mikel Arteta will want this summer is one of his stars leaving the club as they look to build on last year’s success.

Arsenal will therefore be wary of the interest from PSG in defender Gabriel Magalhaes.

The £50,000-a-week centre-back formed a fantastic partnership with William Saliba last season.

Arteta won’t want that disrupted going into the upcoming campaign.

PSG showing interest in Arsenal star Gabriel

Writing on Give Me Sport, Jones said: ‘There are issues that need to be sorted. Departures need to happen and potential bids from other clubs for players in the plans also have to be dealt with.

‘An example of this would be Gabriel, who has been the focus of admiring glances for Paris Saint-Germain.’

Paris Saint-Germain have had plenty of change to deal with already this summer.

Lionel Messi departed at the end of his contract and is heading to MLS side Inter Miami.

Kylian Mbappe has announced he won’t be signing a new deal either, with Arsenal tentatively linked with the Frenchman.

They’ve also parted ways with manager Christophe Galtier and announced Luis Enrique would be their new coach yesterday.

Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images

It might be a surprise if Gabriel wanted to leave the stability of Arsenal for PSG right now.

The project at the Emirates only appears to be getting more exciting, whereas the French champions are in the middle of a transition that looks set to extend into next summer when Mbappe leaves.

The 25-year-old would be better off staying put this summer and seeing just how good this Arsenal team can be.