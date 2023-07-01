Arsenal are reportedly interested in signing Kylian Mbappe next summer, and the PSG star happens to be a good friend of William Saliba.

The Gunners are all set to have a spectacular transfer window this summer. Kai Havertz has already come in, while deals for Jurrien Timber and Declan Rice are expected to go through soon.

Arsenal are unlikely to be able to top that this summer, but if Football Transfers are to be believed, they have a plan to do something extraordinary next year – sign Mbappe.

Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images

Arsenal’s William Saliba says he’s ‘good friends’ with Kylian Mbappe

William Saliba had a stunning season for Arsenal last time out and he is a fan favourite at the Emirates.

The Frenchman, who turned 22 in March, was one of the best defenders in the Premier League when he was fit last season, and his injury was arguably the biggest reason why the Gunners’ title hopes collapsed.

Saliba will be a massive player for Arsenal once again in the upcoming season, and if he can stay fit and play all 38 games, Mikel Arteta’s men will fancy themselves to win the Premier League title.

If Arsenal do end up as champions, they will be in a strong position to attract the best footballers on the planet. Kylian Mbappe is up there with the very best, and if the Gunners are an option for him next year, Saliba could play a big part in convincing him.

Speaking about Mbappe in June last year, Saliba told Arsenal.com: “I know Kylian Mbappe. He went to my primary school when we were little. His father was my coach when I was little too.”

In a different interview with Sky Sports in September 2022, the Arsenal defender added: “Yeah, we are good friends. We’re from the same city.”

Photo by FRANCK FIFE/AFP via Getty Images

What’s the story?

Football Transfers claim this week that Arsenal are weighing up a move to sign Kylian Mbappe next year.

The French World Cup winner has entered the final year of his contract at PSG, and he has reportedly made it clear that he will not be renewing his deal (L’Equipe).

If he stays in Paris for the whole of next season, Mbappe will become a free agent in the summer of 2024, and the report claims Arsenal are thinking about rivalling Real Madrid for his signature.

We just can’t see this happening, but if there ever was a chance, Saliba could play a key part in convincing his good mate to make the move to North London.