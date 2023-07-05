Arsenal are all set to sign Declan Rice after agreeing a deal last night, and Fabrizio Romano has named the two other transfers the Gunners will finalise after the Englishman’s medical.

Mikel Arteta was desperate to sign Rice long before the window opened. The West Ham skipper has been linked with a move to Arsenal since January, and the deal is finally set to be completed now.

Arsenal should be over the moon with Rice’s signing and we’re sure they are. However, the work is not done just yet – Romano claimed on Twitter that they’ll finalise two deals next – Jurrien Timber‘s arrival and Granit Xhaka‘s departure.

Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

After Declan Rice, Arsenal will sign Jurrien Timber and sell Granit Xhaka

Arsenal have been very active in this window so far. The Gunners have already signed Kai Havertz from Chelsea, and it looks like Declan Rice will be the next one in.

The West Ham skipper will undoubtedly be the most exciting signing of the window, but there will definitely be more additions after him.

Romano has claimed that Ajax star Jurrien Timber will be the next one in if things go to plan, but Arsenal have to finalise a few outgoings as well to make room in their squad.

The first one who is set to leave is Granit Xhaka, whose next destination will reportedly be Bayer Leverkusen.

Romano tweeted last night: “Arsenal are planning for medical tests this week for Declan Rice after reaching final agreement with West Ham tonight.

“Gunners now expected to give the green light for Xhaka to Bayer Leverkusen and then close also Jurrien Timber deal.”

TBR View:

Sealing the Declan Rice transfer is a massive boost to Arsenal ahead of the start of the new season.

The Gunners needed a new midfielder going into the window, and there aren’t many better in England than Rice, who has been incredible over the last few years.

Rice’s arrival now opens the door for Xhaka to make the move to Leverkusen. The Athletic revealed the Gunners will make £21.5 million from his sale, which is incredible business considering he turns 31 in September.

In terms of incomings, Timber looks like he will be the next one, and the Ajax defender would be an excellent signing.

It’s a great time to be an Arsenal fan, isn’t it?