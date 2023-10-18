‘Promising’ 19-year-old Tottenham youngster now spotted in first-team training this week before Fulham

Tottenham Hotspur youngster Jude Soonsup-Bell has now been spotted in training ahead of Ange Postecoglou’s side hosting Fulham this weekend.

The 19-year-old, who signed from Chelsea back in February, is yet to make an appearance for a senior Tottenham side.

Photo by Paul Harding/Getty Images

However, with four goals in five Premier League 2 games this season and two in just one game in the EFL Trophy, he does look ready.

Upon signing the youngster, Fabio Paratici was very complimentary of Soonsup-Bell’s ability and labelled him a ‘big talent’.

Moreover, given Tottenham’s thin squad and a few lingering injuries around the squad, there could now be a chance for the striker.

18-year-old Jamie Donley, another huge academy talent, recently made Postecoglou’s squad for the tie with Liverpool.

Although he made no minutes that day, it will be very promising for Spurs fans to see chances coming for their young talents.

And given Ange’s reputation for improving young players, Soonsup-Bell must be very keen to impress in Tottenham training.

Soonsup-Bell will learn a lot from Postecoglou’s training sessions at Tottenham

Several of Spurs’ squad have been away during the break, and the club will now face an anxious wait to see if all is well when they return.

Of course, there is already a considerable amount of concern over the condition of Cristian Romero.

Photo by ROSLAN RAHMAN/AFP via Getty Images

The defender was forced off after taking a ‘stomp’ to his ankle last night.

And although reports are already suggesting it’s not serious, Tottenham will be keen to assess it themselves.

Moreover, Son Heung-Min has been racking up the minutes for his national team despite carrying a knock of late.

And given all these ongoing situations, ‘promising’ Soonsup-Bell must think he has an opportunity of earning a first team Tottenham role if he impresses in training.

A thin squad means the likes of Donley, Soonsup-Bell and Alfie Dorrington are now very close to the first team.

And should they get their chance, they need to grab it with both hands.