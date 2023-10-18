The international break is coming to an end, and many clubs will just be hoping that their players come back unscathed at this point.

Indeed, there’s nothing more frustrating for a football club than an avoidable injury picked up on international duty for a star player, and, sadly, we’ve seen a few players pick up knocks during this period.

Liverpool’s Andy Robertson looks to be out of commission for a little while after a shoulder injury, while Cristian Romero was substituted for Argentina on Tuesday with an ankle problem.

Ankle problems can be serious, and many will have feared the worst when Romero hobbled off for the world champions this week.

However, according to The Athletic, early indications suggest that the centre-back’s injury isn’t too serious.

Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

This is a huge boost for Tottenham as Romero has been one of Spurs’ best and most consistent performers this season.

The Argentine has been utterly fantastic at the back for Spurs, and, by the sounds of it, he could be fit to face Fulham on Monday.

The Monday night slot may well be a blessing for Tottenham here as it will allow Romero more time to recover from this knock and prepare for the challenge ahead against Fulham.

Spurs will be hoping to maintain their position at the top of the Premier League with a win over the Whites on Monday, but, as we all know, there’s no such thing as an easy game in the Premier League, but their task will be a lot more simple if they have a fully-fit squad that is raring to go.

Romero will continue to be a very important player for Tottenham, and it sounds as though his season shouldn’t be too disrupted by this minor issue.