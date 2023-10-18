£42m Tottenham player suffers injury after ‘stomp’ on his ankle last night

Tottenham Hotspur defender Cristian Romero was forced to leave the pitch after what appeared to be an ankle injury while playing for Argentine against Peru.

The Spurs vice-captain is one of the most important players for club and country. He is up there with the best when he’s in form, but seeing the amazing centre-back leave the pitch in pain was a concerning sight, especially if you’re a Tottenham fan.

Tottenham’s Cristian Romero suffers ankle injury in Argentina vs Peru

Tottenham star Cristian Romero started in the heart of Argentina’s defence in their 2-0 win over Peru late last night, but he suffered an injury very early.

In one of the first actions of the game, the Spurs defender was at the end of a ‘stomp’ by Peru attacker Paolo Guerrero, and that looked painful.

Romero got back up and continued to play. He seemed to have shaken it off and finished the first half, and TyC Sports reports that he had ice all over his ankle at half-time to help him recover.

The £42 million (Sky Sports) man came out for the second half, but after just two minutes, he signalled to the bench that he was in pain and could not continue.

Romero hobbled off the pitch and was replaced by German Pezzella for the remainder of the game.

The report says there is serious concern and alarm bells are going off in the Argentine national team following Romero’s ankle issue.

This would be a huge blow for Spurs

Tottenham fans will be praying that Cristian Romero’s injury is just a small knock and he will be back fit when Fulham come to town on Monday.

The Argentine is arguably Spurs’ most important player. If he isn’t available, Ange Postecoglou will have to turn to Eric Dier, and that’s a big drop-off.

Tottenham are unbeaten in the Premier League and are on top of the table right now. If they lose Romero to a serious injury, that record will likely come to an end very, very soon.

Romero is expected to be back in North London today, and we’re sure Tottenham’s medical staff will be all over him to make sure he’s fine as soon as he enters Hotspur Way.