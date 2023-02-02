Fabio Paratici says Tottenham have a 19-year-old gem in their ranks











Fabio Paratici says Tottenham Hotspur have an absolute gem in their ranks now after bringing in Jude Soonsup-Bell from Chelsea.

Tottenham’s director of football was a busy man on deadline day as he wrapped up deals for Soonsup-Bell and Pedro Porro.

Paratici also offloaded Matt Doherty on a free transfer as he joined Atletico Madrid, while Djed Spence made the switch to Stade Rennais on loan.

Much of the focus was on ensuring Conte was provided with a new right wing-back on deadline day and Paratici got his man in Porro. But the Italian also has one eye on the future and he’s clearly excited about Soonsup-Bell’s potential.

Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

Paratici labels Soonsup-Bell a ‘big talent’

Paratici spoke to Tottenham’s official YouTube channel about the club’s business in the transfer window.

The former Juventus man completed a deadline day deal for Soonsup-Bell, a product of the Chelsea academy. And he feels the 19-year-old has a big future ahead of him in north London.

“He’s a big talent. He was always a big talent in England and when we got the opportunity to sign him, we signed him,” Paratici said.

“We don’t have to put a lot of pressure on these younger players. I think this is the most important thing for them is to get the right time under pressure about the level but has the right time to grow up and become better in their skills.”

Photo by Simon Stacpoole/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

Soonsup-Bell was a regular for Chelsea’s U21 side but was handed his debut for the Blues against Brentford in the EFL Cup last season.

The youngster is likely to slot straight into Tottenham’s U21 side but he will be hoping for a clearer path into the first-team in north London.

Chelsea have produced some brilliant players in recent years and Tottenham will be hoping that they have picked up a gem from their London rivals.

Soonsup-Bell operates as a centre-forward and has bagged 29 goals in 77 games for Chelsea’s youth sides over the past four years.

Show all