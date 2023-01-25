'In the next hours': Fabrizio Romano shares update on Tottenham and Pedro Porro











Fabrizio Romano shared the latest update involving Tottenham Hotspur and Pedro Porro on Wednesday night.

The transfer insider took to Twitter to say Spurs and Sporting CP have held meetings all day over the 23-year-old.

Tottenham have “positive feelings” about the Porro negotiations as the deal is “really close”.

Over the next few hours, Spurs and Sporting will continue talks to get the deal “done and sealed”.

Positive feelings for Tottenham after meetings all day long for Pedro Porro — the deal is really close, parties are now on crucial details 🚨⚪️ #THFC



Discussing will continue in the next hours to get it done and sealed. pic.twitter.com/MfGFzsMeau — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 25, 2023

This is really exciting news for Tottenham fans following on from the Arnaut Danjuma announcement.

Spurs have now got themselves a superb attacking reinforcement, and soon a new right wing-back could follow suit.

It’s no secret that Antonio Conte has been looking around for another player in that position.

Although Emerson Royal and Matt Doherty are capable of great displays, Porro is a huge upgrade on both.

Photo by Zed Jameson/MB Media/Getty Images

Meanwhile, Djed Spence is apparently free to secure a loan move for the rest of the season.

If all goes well, Tottenham should finally get Porro on board, and Conte will have a great new option at RWB.

The Portuguese talent has been described as the ‘perfect’ fit for the Tottenham manager’s system.

Fingers crossed things keep going this way and, maybe, a ‘deal agreed’ update could be next.