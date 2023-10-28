Predicted Celtic XI vs Hibernian: ‘Brilliant’ 26-year-old starts, red-hot 23-year-old keeps his place

With all the focus of the last few days firmly on Celtic’s performance against Atletico Madrid, it’s easy to forget to that there is an even more important match coming up today.

A trip to the capital beckons again for Brendan Rodgers’ side as Hibernian await the visit of the champions.

With Reo Hatate injured, the Celtic manager has a decision to make on who should start in the midfield alongside Callum McGregor and Matt O’Riley.

The case could be made for Odin Thiago Holm or Paulo Bernardo to start this afternoon. Holm has impressed in the cameo appearances he had made but has not had much football in his legs.

Bernardo was used on Wednesday night against Atletico and performed well. But neither get the nod from me.

Tomoki Iwata starts for Celtic vs Hibs

It just makes sense to give the Japan international his chance to show what he can do. I thought Iwata may have gotten the nod against Atletico after his performance against Hearts but Rodgers went with his trusted midfield three of McGregor, O’Riley and Hatate.

But with Hatate out for a few weeks, it’s time the ‘brilliant’ Iwata got the nod.

Photo by Masashi Hara/Getty Images

MORE CELTIC STORIES

I wrote earlier this morning that bringing Iwata in could push McGregor into a more attacking role. It’s something that many Celtic fans have wanted to see. Today could present that scenario for them.

Paulo Bernardo could start but I just don’t see the sense in giving a loan player preference when Celtic already have someone more than capable of stepping in and doing a job.

Luis Palma keeps his Celtic place

The Celtic winger’s form has been red-hot this season.



He changed the game at at Fir Park with his goal in the 2-1 win over Motherwell and was one of the standouts against both Kilmarnock and Hearts

Palma has also been excellent for Celtic in the Champions League and after his goal against Atletico on Wednesday, Palma will be brimming with confidence.

The 23-year-old is making himself undroppable at Celtic and he keeps getting better and better with each passing game.

Predicted Celtic XI vs Hibernian

GK: Joe Hart

DEF: Greg Taylor, Liam Scales, Cameron Carter-Vickera, Alistair Johnston

MID: Tomoki Iwata, Callum McGregor, Matt O’Riley

FW: Luis Palma, Kyogo Furuhashi, Daizen Maeda

Score prediction: Hibernian 0 v 4 Celtic

In other news, Gary Lineker and Alan Shearer share what they loved about Celtic against Atletico Madrid in the Champions League