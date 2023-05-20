Pochettino would love to sign £70m Liverpool target for Chelsea - journalist











Liverpool have been heavily linked with a move to sign Alexis Mac Allister this summer, but Mauricio Pochettino would also apparently love to sign him if he becomes the new Chelsea boss.

The midfield market this summer is going to be very busy. Liverpool, Arsenal and Chelsea are all expected to splash huge money on new men in the middle of the park, and Brighton’s Argentine midfielder is one to watch.

Journalist Ryan Taylor has claimed on GiveMeSport that Mac Allister, who is a key Liverpool target, would definitely be of interest to Pochettino at Chelsea.

Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images

Mauricio Pochettino would love to sign Liverpool target Alexis Mac Allister for Chelsea

Mauricio Pochettino hasn’t officially been announced as the new Chelsea manager yet, but it’s only a matter of time before that is made official.

Fabrizio Romano revealed on Twitter on Monday that the Argentine will be in London this week to sign his Chelsea contract, which is expected to run until the summer of 2026.

Once that’s done, Pochettino will sit down with the board to discuss summer transfers, and Taylor has revealed that the £70 million-rated Alexis Mac Allister, a player who Liverpool are leading the race to sign, would be someone he would like at Chelsea next season.

The journalist said: “With Pochettino going to Chelsea, I think Mac Allister would 100% be a player of interest.

“There have been links to United and Arsenal, but I don’t know how strong that interest is.

“Mac Allister is a top player. We saw that at the World Cup. The way he’s finishing the season indicates that he’s ready to make that next step.”

Photo by Sebastian Frej/MB Media/Getty Images

TBR View:

Mauricio Pochettino may want to try and sign Alexis Mac Allister for Chelsea, but he’s probably a bit too late now – Liverpool seem to be in the driving seat.

Fabrizio Romano revealed recently that Liverpool are in advanced talks to sign Mac Allister.

The Argentine has apparently already given his ‘yes’ to Jurgen Klopp’s side, and a deal really does look like it will go through in the coming weeks.

That’s bad news for Chelsea, but without European football, did they even stand a chance? Probably not!

Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images

Show all