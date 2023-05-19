Club has accepted that one of their 'best' players now set for Liverpool - journalist











Liverpool have been heavily linked with Alexis Mac Allister in recent weeks.

The Reds are in need of bolstering their midfield ranks this summer amid expiring contracts and ageing legs.

According to The Mirror, Liverpool are “ready to win the race” for Mac Allister with a £70million bid.

Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images

The report claims the Brighton star favours a switch to Anfield over Arsenal and Manchester United.

Meanwhile, Brighton almost seem like they’ve accepted Mac Allister is likely to leave at the end of the season.

Roberto De Zerbi recently said, as per the Liverpool Echo: “Of course, we will lose some players – maybe Caicedo, maybe Mac Allister.

“We have to be ready to bring in another good players.”

This is a boost for Liverpool as they look to build a team capable of challenging for the title once again.

‘Almost accepting of the situation’

Dean Jones has given his verdict on the Mac Allister to Liverpool links on GiveMeSport.

He understands that Liverpool want to wrap things up quickly for the Argentina international.

Jones also believes Brighton know they’ll be losing the 2022 World Cup winner at the end of the season.

“He (Jurgen Klopp) just needs to put his foot on the ball,” began Jones.

“Have a breather and know that he can go into pre-season with a fully fit squad and also a couple of additions that are ready to go from day one of next season.

“I think that’s why you’re already hearing so much around Liverpool’s transfer targets, especially around Mac Allister, and that they would want to get that done quickly.

“It says a lot that even Brighton aren’t playing it down at this moment. They’re almost accepting of the situation.

“They’re already making replacement plans too, so I think it’s looking good from a Liverpool point of view.”

Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images

Our view

You’ve got to hand it to Brighton.

They seem to have moved quickly to bring in potential replacements for Mac Allister and Caicedo.

James Milner will be joining them from Liverpool, while Mahmoud Dahoud is reportedly closing in on a move too.

It looks as though the Reds are going to get the green light to make their move for Mac Allister.

As “one of the best midfielders” at the 2022 World Cup and a proven Premier League star, he’s a great option for Liverpool.

And at just 24 years of age, the ‘exceptional‘ talent is still young and only just starting to approach his peak years.