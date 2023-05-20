‘It is advanced’: Fabrizio Romano says Liverpool are getting closer and closer to signing ‘incredible’ player











Alexis Mac Allister to Liverpool is getting closer and closer according to Fabrizio Romano.

Speaking to GiveMeSport, the Italian journalist clarified the situation with Mac Allister as rumours continue to swirl.

The reporter actually stated that the feeling he’s been getting in recent weeks is that a deal was done between the two parties, but he made sure to stress that this is not the case yet.

Romano says that discussions are now very much at an advanced stage, and the player himself has given the negotiations a green light. A deal is yet to be done, but it looks to be moving in the right direction as far as Liverpool are concerned.

Mac Allister edging closer

Romano shared what he knows about the ‘incredible’ midfielder.

“Mac Allister is one of the priority targets for Liverpool but it’s not something completed. Let me clarify, because the feeling I had in the last few weeks was ‘Okay, it’s a done deal, Mac Allister will join Liverpool.’ Not yet.

“It is advanced [discussions]. It’s a ‘yes’ from the players’ side [to negotiate] but it is not completed yet. And so I will keep that open at the moment.”

Great start

If Mac Allister is the first player through the door at Anfield this summer, that will represent a great start to the Reds’ transfer window.

As we all know, Liverpool need to be very busy this summer, particularly when it comes to midfield signings, and if they can bring Mac Allister in, that will be a fantastic early statement of intent.

The Argentine has been in brilliant form for Brighton this season, while his performances at the World Cup also showed that he can play amongst the world’s best players too.

Mac Allister could be an absolute star for Liverpool if he signs.

