Nadiem Amiri’s move to Leeds United from Bayer Leverkusen could now be back on after a significant turnaround in the deal.

It was earlier reported amid Leeds interest that Amiri had rejected a move in favour of French side Marseille.

However, journalist Florian Plettenberg has just shared a significant update on X.

Plettenberg says that Leverkusen and Marseille failed to reach an agreement and therefore a move to Leeds is back on.

Not only back alive, the journalist also shared that Leeds are close to finding a full agreement.

Plettenberg said: “Turnaround! Nadiem Amiri had rejected the possibility to join Leeds as he wanted to join Marseille as reported.

“Leeds was informed about that decision. But: Leverkusen & Marseille haven’t found an agreement.

“Instead, Bayer 04 & Leeds are close to find an agreement now. Transfer fee: Around €5-6m + add-ons.

“Amiri is very open to join #LUFC now as manager Farke wants him.”

So a player that Leeds fans thought had rejected them, could now be their new key signing.

The reported turnaround in this deal has been nothing short of remarkable.

Amiri could now join Leeds following huge turnaround

Regardless of how a deal comes about, Leeds fans will surely just be happy if they add quality to the side.

A move for Joel Piroe is also said to be progressing well.

And it looks like Daniel Farke could have some much needed reinforcements ahead of the long Championship season ahead.

Nadiem Amiri might be seen as quite the coup as well.

Amiri has five caps for Germany and presents a very versatile option across the midfield and in forward areas.

Leeds have lost a lot of quality over the summer and this Amiri turnaround will no doubt be a huge boost if it leads to a deal being completed.

There’s clearly still work to be done, but the signs are now positive again.