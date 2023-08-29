Leeds United have been busy in the summer transfer window and may yet get some more signings over the line.

Over the past few days, there have been numerous conflicting reports involving the Whites and Nadiem Amiri.

Apparently, Leeds initially looked set to sign him, before he rejected them to hold out for a move to Marseille.

Photo by Christof Koepsel/Getty Images

However, the French side’s offer reportedly wasn’t as good as that which the Whites made.

This rekindled the Amiri to Leeds speculation, and now it looks like there has been yet more progress.

Now, BILD has reported that the Bayer Leverkusen player made his way to Leeds on Monday.

It has been claimed that he wasn’t expected to get many chances at the Bundesliga side this season.

As a result, Amiri reportedly ended up negotiating a ‘lucrative’ four-year contract with the Whites.

Bild says the transfer will be the best solution for ‘both sides’.

This is because Leverkusen could end up making €6million (£5.1million) with the sale of a player they wouldn’t be playing regularly.

Our view

The Amiri to Leeds transfer saga has certainly taken some twists and turns.

However, things now seem to be heading in the right direction.

Leeds have made several top signings this summer, landing players who wouldn’t look out of place in a mid-table Premier League side.

Amiri certainly fits that same bill. He has made 138 appearances for Leverkusen and 115 for Hoffenheim.

Several years ago, Julian Nagelsmann described the midfielder as a “special” and “exceptional” talent, as per the Bundesliga website.

Photo by Christof Koepsel/Getty Images

“Nadiem is a special player,” Nagelsmann said in the summer of 2017, when Amiri signed a two-year contract extension at Hoffenheim through to 2020.

“Because he has come through the TSG academy and calmly matured into a young professional of exceptional talent,”

“He’s still getting better, and it’s great that he will continue to improve here in the future.”

Hopefully Leeds will get this deal over the line and bring in another player who’d surely be a cut above in the Championship.