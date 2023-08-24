Sky Sports journalist says ‘excellent’ player has just rejected Leeds United

Nadiem Amiri has reportedly just rejected a move to Leeds United after the Whites made an offer to sign him this week.

The Bayer Leverkusen midfielder is expected to leave Germany this summer, and he has been linked with quite a few clubs. Leeds were one of them, but there’s some bad news now.

Here’s what Sky Sports Germany’s Florian Plettenberg has just said on X.

Photo by Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images

Nadiem Amiri rejects Leeds United

Leeds United are doing everything they can to get back to the Premier League after a disastrous season last time out.

As a result of their relegation, the Whites have lost quite a few of their key players, and Daniel Farke is desperate for reinforcements.

Fabrizio Romano surprised a few people yesterday by claiming that Leeds have sent a ‘formal offer’ to Leverkusen to sign Nadiem Amiri.

The journalist claimed a four-year contract has been offered to the midfielder.

Now, however, Plettenberg has revealed that Amiri has turned down the opportunity to move to Elland Road. Instead, he wants to join Marseille in France.

The Sky Sports journalist said: “Nadiem #Amiri has rejected an offer from @LUFC today as he wants to join @OM_Officiel. #LUFC informed.

TBR View:

Amiri is a really talented player, and Leeds were right to go after him.

The midfielder, who has five senior caps for Germany, is an ‘excellent’ passer and is a set-piece specialist as well. He’s great in combination play and is someone who always demands the ball (Football Talent Scout).

Amiri would’ve added a lot of quality at Leeds United, but the Whites now have to look elsewhere.

It will be interesting to see who Farke will turn to now.