Player Arsenal ‘really rate’ could leave this summer, it’s up to him











Arsenal defender Kieran Tierney has a decision to make on his future this summer.

According to journalist Ben Jacobs, via Give Me Sport, Arsenal aren’t particularly keen on losing the Scottish international.

It’s set to be a summer of change at The Emirates as Mikel Arteta’s side prepares for Champions League football.

Incomings are needed, particularly in midfield with Granit Xhaka set to depart.

There will also be plenty of players getting ready to depart, with Nicolas Pepe likely to be moved on.

One player at Arsenal who looks set to have a big decision to make is Kieran Tierney.

Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

Arriving from Celtic in 2019, he quickly established himself as Arsenal’s first-choice left-back.

However, injuries have always played a part in his career at The Emirates, especially during his first season in the Premier League.

The signing of Oleksandr Zinchenko last summer has changed Tierney’s role in the side.

Mikel Arteta has used his strengths to essentially turn the left-back position into a midfield role this season.

Tierney isn’t as comfortable playing in this set-up, and may now leave to play in a formation more suited to his strengths.

Tierney has decision to make on Arsenal future

Speaking about Tierney’s future, Jacobs said: “I think Newcastle are one to watch there, simply because left-back is an area where I think Eddie Howe can still strengthen.

“So that one could be a possibility in terms of an outgoing [at Arsenal], but that will depend on Tierney, really, because Arsenal really rate Tierney.

“It’s just a case of whether or not he’s happy with his squad role at this point.”

As Jacobs mentioned, Newcastle appear to be very keen on Tierney.

Dan Burn has performed brilliantly for Eddie Howe this season, with Matt Targett acting as back-up.

However, Tierney would likely back himself to become first choice at St. James’ Park if he made the move.

Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

It would almost certainly mean playing in the Champions League next season too even if he left the Gunners.

Arsenal may look to find a left-back to deputise for Zinchenko who is more comfortable in a midfield capacity.

This will give Tierney a big decision to make on his Arsenal future and the club may be happy to cash in if the right offer arrives.

Show all