Arsenal now keen to sell ‘phenomenal’ player this summer, set to make a big loss - journalist











Arsenal are now keen to sell winger Nicolas Pepe this summer but may struggle to recoup much of the huge fee they spent on the forward.

That’s according to journalist Ben Jacobs, via Give Me Sport, who shares an update on the 27-year-old.

When Arsenal spent £72m on Pepe in 2019, there were huge expectations for the Ivorian international.

He had just helped guide Lille to a second-place finish in Ligue 1.

Nicolas Pepe was the star of the campaign, scoring 22 goals and providing 11 assists.

Even if you take away the nine goals he scored from the penalty spot, his numbers were still very impressive.

However, Pepe never seemed to settle at The Emirates and was the focus of many fans’ displeasure in the side.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

The 27-year-old was sent on loan to Nice this season after being deemed surplus to requirements.

The performances of Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli have fully justified that decision from Mikel Arteta.

Leandro Trossard’s arrival in January may have been the final nail in the coffin of Pepe’s Arsenal career, and the club are now keen to sell him.

It makes sense for all parties to cut their losses this summer and move on.

Arsenal keen to sell Pepe

Speaking about the Ivorian winger, Jacobs said: “We know that Nicolas Pépé is another. It’s a shame really, that hasn’t worked out and Arsenal are not going to be able to recoup that fee.

“But he’s another one that Arsenal would like to cash in on and what they get for him will still be very important you feel in terms of being able to spend what they want to spend in the summer window because every fee is going to help.”

The ‘phenomenal’ winger needed to have the campaign of his life to convince Arteta to give him another chance next season.

However, just six goals for Nice won’t have done that, and he’s started less than half of their games this season.

Photo by Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

Arsenal fans have been looking to Ligue 1 though, with Folarin Balogun making headlines.

Even Alexandre Lacazette appears to have found his shooting boots again.

Arsenal will want to sell Pepe for as much money as possible this summer.

However, it seems impossible that they’ll recoup even half the fee they originally spent on him four years ago.

Show all