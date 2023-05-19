Journalist claims Newcastle 'probably will' sign £40m ace praised by Shearer











Newcastle United have been heavily linked with Arsenal’s Kieran Tierney in recent weeks.

The Magpies are looking to bolster their ranks this summer as they close in on a Premier League top-four finish.

Newcastle’s 4-1 hammering of Brighton on Thursday put the Magpies four points clear of fifth with two games left.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

With Champions League qualification looking likely, Newcastle will have to strengthen considerably.

And Tierney, who has somehow found himself on the fringes of Arsenal’s squad, would be a great target.

Prior to this season, the Scotland international was one of Mikel Arteta’s most indispendable players.

However, he is now struggling for game time and reportedly wants to up sticks for more game elsewhere.

Goal.com’s Arsenal correspondent Charles Watts told his YouTube channel Newcastle “probably will” sign Tierney.

He also predicted how much the Gunners may be able to charge for the player, speculating up to £40million.

‘Brilliant’

Newcastle would be getting themselves an absolutely world-class player in Tierney.

The 25-year-old is not only an amazing left-back, but can also play at centre-back, which he has done for Scotland.

Indeed, Steve Clarke has hailed Tierney as the “best overlapping centre-back in world football”, as per the Daily Mail.

Alan Shearer also sung the reported Newcastle target’s praises after a 2021 game between Arsenal and West Brom.

“He provided everything you want from a modern full-back,” he told the Premier League website.

“Scoring a brilliant goal and setting up another while also helping his team keep a clean sheet.”

Photo by Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images

Our view

It almost beggars belief that Arsenal could be selling Tierney, considering just how good he is.

There have been rumours that the Gunners could be eyeing Joao Cancelo, so that would make sense.

In addition, it might be a case of Arsenal showing goodwill.

If Tierney has decided he wants to leave for first-team football, the Gunners needn’t keep him against his will.

Newcastle must – and hopefully will – take advantage of the situation and bring Tierney to St James’ Park.