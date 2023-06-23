Arsenal are reportedly pushing to sign Jurrien Timber from Ajax this summer, a player who previously claimed he’d join Manchester City if they made him an offer.

The Gunners are in negotiations with multiple players in this window. Declan Rice is the obvious one, while a deal for Kai Havertz is reportedly all but sealed.

Timber, branded as a ‘very great talent‘ is another name Arsenal are really keen to sign, but some of his past comments about the Gunners’ title rivals Manchester City may not go down well with fans of the North London club.

Arsenal target Jurrien Timber once claimed he’d choose Manchester City

Arsenal are on the market for a new versatile defender this summer.

The Gunners struggled last season after William Saliba and Takehiro Tomiyasu both suffered season-ending injuries on the same night. Rob Holding came in and his performances were heavily criticised.

Mikel Arteta does not want a repeat of that this season, which is why he has identified Jurrien Timber and is pushing to sign him from Ajax this summer.

Arsenal have already tabled a bid to sign Timber and Fabrizio Romano even revealed yesterday that the defender has even ‘accepted’ to sign for Arteta’s side.

However, just over a year ago, Timber had his eyes on a move to Manchester City.

He said in March 2022, as quoted by Voetbal and HITC: “I like playing for trophies, that’s why I will choose Manchester City instead of Barcelona today.

“I plan to stay here for a while. But if Manchester City call me, what should I do?”

TBR View:

Well, if Arsenal made Timber an offer this time last year, he probably wouldn’t have preferred a move to the Emirates.

However, the Gunners went toe-to-toe with Manchester City for large parts of last season, and everyone can see they have what it takes to do it again next term.

It is no surprise that Timber has accepted a move to Arsenal, but whether the Gunners can sort out a fee with Ajax to seal the deal remains to be seen.

It will be interesting to see where Timber will play if Arsenal sign him this summer.