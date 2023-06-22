Arsenal reportedly closing in on player who Virgil van Dijk deemed ‘great’

Arsenal have been doing well in the early stages of the transfer window.

The Gunners have reportedly sealed the signing of Kai Havertz and remain in talks over Declan Rice.

On Thursday, Fabrizio Romano claimed Arsenal are now closing in on a very ‘exciting’ signing.

Understand Arsenal are advancing on full agreement on personal terms with Jurrien Timber,” he wrote on Twitter.

“The player has accepted to join Arsenal.

“Negotiations will follow between Ajax and Arsenal in the next hours and days. New bid expected soon.”

This is great news, because Timber is a very talented and exciting player with a very high ceiling.

The 22-year-old is a regular for club and country.

He made 47 Ajax appearances last season and has 121 outings under his belt for his club.

Meanwhile, Timber has won 15 caps for the Netherlands, and made four appearances at the last World Cup.

Timber is a centre-back by trade, but he can also play at right-back.

This obviously comes in handy for an Arsenal side that have had issues there.

As per FBRef, Timber is amongst the best performing centre-backs in Europe across a number of areas.

Breaking the Lines deemed him ‘one of the most exciting defensive prospects in football right now’.

Photo by Broer van den Boom/BSR Agency/Getty Images

‘A great player and a true professional’

In 2022, Virgil van Dijk waxed lyrical about the reported Arsenal target.

“I wasn’t nearly as far along as he is now,” he told VI.

“I have nothing but praise for him. He is a great player and a true professional.

“He has so much potential. Hopefully he can develop further.”

In terms of price tag, Ajax reportedly want around €50million (£44million) for Timber.

We’ll see what happens with regards to negotiations involving Arsenal and the Dutch giants.

Timber certainly seems like he’d be worth it, considering his talent, age and potential.