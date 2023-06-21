Urby Emanuelson has urged Manchester United target Jurrien Timber to sign for Arsenal this summer.

The Dutchman has been one of the most impressive players in the Eredivisie for a few years now. He has been brilliant for Ajax, and just like he did with Antony, Erik ten Hag wanted to bring him to Manchester United last year.

The 22-year-old, however, rejected that opportunity, and although United are still reportedly keeping an eye on him, it looks like Arsenal are ahead of them in the race to sign him.

Manchester United target Jurrien Timber told to choose Arsenal

Arsenal’s age-old Premier League rivals Manchester United were heavily linked with a move to sign Jurrien Timber last summer.

Ten Hag knows him very, very well, and he was really keen to bring the talented defender to Old Trafford last year. However, following Holland manager Louis van Gaal’s concerns over his game time (Mirror), Timber decided to snub the Red Devils.

Fabrizio Romano claimed just last month that Manchester United are still informed of Timber’s situation. He even claimed that Ten Hag is the defender’s ‘biggest fan’, thus fueling rumours he could end up at Old Trafford.

However, The Athletic claimed yesterday that Arsenal are really keen to sign Timber now and have even agreed personal terms with him.

Emanuelson, who played over 250 times for Ajax, has now urged his young compatriot to choose Arsenal.

The Dutchman told Voetbal Primeur: “Timber has had a few good years. Maybe a little less last season, but in my opinion, he is a very great talent.

“I would choose Arsenal. Why? They treat young players very well there. If you see how they deal with Martinelli, Odegaard, Saka… They are all guys who are allowed to make mistakes and are made important at the same time.

“(Timber) has the potential to become the absolute top. That’s why Arsenal would be a good step. Arsenal is growing, they will build on that.”

TBR View:

Arsenal is the perfect club for a talented young player to come in and develop.

The likes of Ben White, Gabriel Magalhaes, Aaron Ramsdale, Gabriel Martinelli and Martin Odegaard all came in with question marks over their head, but Mikel Arteta has transformed them all into one of the best players in their positions in the Premier League.

Timber, who is still only 22, is a fantastic talent. He has all the characteristics required to become a top player, and under Arteta, he could explode in the next two years.

Arsenal are reportedly very keen to sign Timber, and it will be interesting to see if they get this deal over the line after what happened with Lisandro Martinez last season.